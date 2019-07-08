News

Chinese companies including Tencent want new age-rating system in the region

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

More than 10 Chinese games companies including Tencent, NetEase and Perfect World are pushing for a new system to rate games in the country.

That's according to local media outlet People's Daily - as reported by Bloomberg - which says that the aforementioned companies have already outlined what such a rating system would entail.

It isn't a million miles away from Europe's PEGI and ESRB in the United States, with four categories for the ages of six, 12, 16 and 18. It's missing a 3/Everyone rating, but this is only because China doesn't want to encourage children below the age of six playing games.

The proposal is set to be discussed by a committee of experts that features press, researchers and exec.

