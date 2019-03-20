News

GDC 2019: Tencent’s WeChat opens doors for developers to create games on the platform

GDC 2019: Tencent’s WeChat opens doors for developers to create games on the platform
By , Staff Writer

Tencent’s Chinese messaging and social media app WeChat has opened its doors for developers to create games on the platform.

At GDC WeChat debuted its Mini Games program which included opening access to current API and localising developer documentation to help publish titles in China.

Google has joined the Mini Game ecosystem with Guess My Sketch and Game Closure has done the same with Linsane Hoops.

1,082 million monthly active users

WeChat boasts 1,082 million monthly active users, with the Mini Games platform receiving 400 million of that number. Another stat from the company states that the seven day retention rate of WeChat’s most popular games is 54 per cent.

WeChat recently launched a new creativity incentive scheme that allows developers to receive value through creativity.

Creators must apply to join the program, however if accepted, games will be able to obtain 20 per cent higher revenue than other titles on the platform, as well as a label stating ‘Creativity Certified’.

The program also helps protect games against copyright infringement.

Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Mar 19th, 2019

GDC 2019: Unity partners with Tencent to help bring more developers games to China

News Jan 10th, 2018

Tencent appears to copy Ketchapp's Bottle Flip for new WeChat mini-game

News Aug 31st, 2016

AppsFlyer partners with Tencent to bring tracking service to Tencent Social Ads

News Oct 30th, 2014

China joy: Tencent's daily app downloads pass 100 million

Deal Sep 11th, 2014

Halfbrick and iDreamsky bring a new version of Fruit Ninja to Tencent's mobile platform

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies