GDC 2019: Tencent’s WeChat opens doors for developers to create games on the platform

Tencent’s Chinese messaging and social media app WeChat has opened its doors for developers to create games on the platform.

At GDC WeChat debuted its Mini Games program which included opening access to current API and localising developer documentation to help publish titles in China.

Google has joined the Mini Game ecosystem with Guess My Sketch and Game Closure has done the same with Linsane Hoops.

1,082 million monthly active users

WeChat boasts 1,082 million monthly active users, with the Mini Games platform receiving 400 million of that number. Another stat from the company states that the seven day retention rate of WeChat’s most popular games is 54 per cent.

WeChat recently launched a new creativity incentive scheme that allows developers to receive value through creativity.

Creators must apply to join the program, however if accepted, games will be able to obtain 20 per cent higher revenue than other titles on the platform, as well as a label stating ‘Creativity Certified’.

The program also helps protect games against copyright infringement.

Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here