Kabam and NetEase partner for Chinese Android launch of Marvel Contest of Champions

April 8th, 2019 partnership Kabam
NetEase 		Not disclosed
Canadian-based developer Kabam has partnered with NetEase to bring Marvel Contest of Champions to Android devices in China.

The mobile game features numerous heroes and villains from the Marvel universe squaring off against one another such as the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men and more.

Since launching in 2014, the title has won several awards including the 2018 Google Android Excellence award.

Residents of China can pre-register for the game before its official launch in May 2019.

Huge fanbase

“Marvel Contest of Champions is a high-quality game with strong Marvel IP which owns a huge fan base worldwide,” said NetEase vice president Li Riqiang

“We are pleased to work together with Kabam on the Chinese Android version release of Marvel Contest of Champions and look forward to bringing the thrilling game experience to more Chinese players.”

Kabam CEO Tim Fields added: "Publishing Marvel Contest of Champions in China through NetEase is a natural fit for Kabam. We want players around the world to be able to enjoy our games together.

“NetEase’s expertise with high-quality content and creating player communities further enhances our presence in China. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

It’s been a busy few months for Kabam, with the company recently acquiring Dungeon Stars developer Riposte Games.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

