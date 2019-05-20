Publisher NetEase is bringing new original Marvel content to China and beyond

Marvel has teamed up with Chinese publisher NetEase to bring superhero stories to China.

NetEase announced the partnership with the entertainment juggernaut at its Annual Product Launch in Guangzhou today. The publisher will be creating original games with Marvel for a Chinese audience and beyond.

Besides games, NetEase and Marvel will also collaborate to create television series’ and comic books starring Marvel’s superhero catalogue.

Powered up

“Having admired the work Marvel has created over the years, we are excited to incorporate these beloved stories and characters into world-class entertainment content for global fans,” said NetEase founder and CEO William Ding.

“Adhering to NetEase’s brand statement of ‘Passion of Gamers’, we will work hard to deliver the type of high-quality content that game players and Marvel fans will be pleased to see.”

Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley added: “Marvel’s Super Heroes have inspired an entire universe of storytelling that resonates across today’s media – and games are one of the best ways to experience those stories.

“As a global leader in online games, NetEase is the perfect fit to help bring the Marvel Universe to more fans around the world. We can’t wait to share more about the exciting new games and other content that will be developed with this partnership.”

The news comes as Marvel has signed a deal with The Pokemon Company to launch the first Pokemon mobile game in China.

