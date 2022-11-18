Week in Views - What caught our editorial eyes in the last seven days

The games industry moves quickly, and we don't always get a chance to put our thoughts across about every story that breaks.

As such we've created a weekly digest where members of the PocketGamer.biz team can share their thoughts on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming over the past week.

Blizzard are suspending game services in China China is one of the biggest mobile markets in the world, but also one of the hardest to break into. The strict censorship laws and recent pause in game licensing has made it more difficult than ever to successfully release a game in the country, despite the potential rewards of doing so. The end of the agreement between NetEase and Blizzard is definitely big news, but while it will see a significant loss of revenue for NetEase, I'm not so sure the same holds true for Activision Blizzard. The company is well placed to find an alternative publisher within China, and with a range of popular titles like Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch 2 up for grabs, it's likely that many publishers will be interested in striking a deal. As such, while this may seem like a major issue for Chinese gamers, I don't anticipate a long term loss of these games within the country - instead, I think that Blizzard will strike a deal with another publisher, maintaining its place within China's market.

Riot Games and Ubisoft to collaborate in preventing toxic behaviour in games Ubisoft and Riot Games coming together to combat online toxicity with their "Zero Harm in Comms" research initiative is an interesting one, as a lot of people are pointing out on social media that it comes across as slightly hypocritical, or at the very least a case of skewed priorities, for Ubisoft and Epic Games to concentrate on something like this when criticism is still being levied at their corporate culture. It may have noble intentions, but for many people it looks more like damage control. The fact is, as many people pointed out, a lot of Ubisoft and Riot Games' multiplayer titles are built around a hypercompetitive and antisocial atmosphere that, although it doesn't encourage toxicity, creates the perfect environment for it. League of Legends is infamous for this, for many people it's an inextricable part of the game and its reputation. To the point that for some people, enduring and overcoming abuse is as much a part of the match as the play itself. The best way to discourage toxicity is not to heavily moderate your playerbase, but to create a system and way of playing that encourages meaningful and healthy interaction. But that's not nearly as simple in concept as trying to filter out what people say and do. Even if the latter is virtually impossible when it comes to practice. Of course, at this stage it's just 'research', so until we find out what they're going to do with the information gathered, it's all a bit up in the air. But whatever it is, it'll need to be a lot more fundamental than chat censoring.

NetEase and Blizzard are suspending game services in China As to whether we or anyone will ever get to know the real inside story of Activision Blizzard under its incumbent and controversial CEO Bobby Kotick is highly debatable, but the clouds of rumour cries of foul play continue to bluster as stormily as ever around the beleaguered King of King. This week we've not only seen the ongoing ingrained Actiblizz sexual harrasment issues resurface (with evidence suggesting that management were aware of the issue but chose to do nothing), prompting a rebuttal statement from the board under Kotick's command, but Activision Blizzard have been forced to withdraw their games from China, doubtless costing the empire millions in lost revenue. Normally such moves would be squarely blamed upon the fickle Chinese gaming laws whose moveable rulebook is even more opaque than Apple's. But when the boss of Chinese partner NetEase goes public to say that "One day, when what has happened behind the scenes can be told, developers and gamers will have a whole new level understanding of how much damage a jerk can make," one has to question as to just who that jerk might might be… I guess we'll just have to wait for the movie to find out. Is Danny DeVito busy right now?