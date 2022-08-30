Rollic celebrates a milestone as it achieves 2 billion downloads across its portfolio

Rollic has announced that it’s crossed 2 billion lifetime downloads worldwide across its portfolio of games. This comes just after a year since the developer surpassed a billion downloads in August 2021.

Rollic is a subsidiary of Zynga, which in turn is owned by Take-Two interactive. To date, the company has released 19 games which have reached the #1 or #2 most downloaded spots in the US App Store Charts. In 2022 so far, 14 titles in the company’s portfolio have made it into the top ten most downloaded charts, including Text or Die, Hoard Master, and Money Rush.

2022 has also been a busy year for the company in other senses. The company has held in-game events to celebrate numerous holidays and cultural events, such as the Superbowl, Pride, and Mother’s Day. The company also launched the first ever hyper-casual battle pass event in Hair Challenge.

Rollic games are available in 175 countries around the globe, making the company one of the world’s largest hyper-casual publishers. The company credits this in part to their unique development process, leveraging rigorous testing to quickly update its titles based on players’ likes and pop culture.

The future of the genre?

This allows the company to generate fun game concepts that resonate with the player base and quickly spread through leading social media networks such as TikTok. This allows the games to quickly build an organic following through leveraging trends.

The company also aims to redefine the hypercasual genre through the use of online leaderboards and customisable characters, helping to maintain user engagement in a genre characterised by quick playability and simple gameplay.

The company was acquired by Zynga in 2020. The company’s growing presence in the mobile games space has led to them

Take-Two Interactive made our 2022 list of the top 50 mobile game makers, in part due to the strong performance of its subsidiaries.