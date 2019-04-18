Newzoo: Tencent responsible for 15% of 2018's global games revenue

Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent saw the biggest games revenues of any publicly traded company in the sector in 2018.

That's according to research from data firm Newzoo's report into the top 25 Public Companies by Games Revenues, which claims that Tencent saw revenue of $19.7bn for the 2018 calendar year. That's 15 per cent of the $134.9bn total global games revenue that Newzoo reports for 2018.

The top 25 publicly traded games companies earned more than $107.3bn last year, an increase of 16 per cent year-on-year. These firms represent 80 per cent of 2018's total global games revenue.

The top Ten firms grew revenue by 19 per cent year-on-year, while the companies placed 11th through to 25th saw an average revenue rise of six per cent.

Console platforms drove growth in 2018, with Newzoo once again reporting that Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo offset weaker than anticipated results for the mobile and PC sectors. The firm adjusted its forecasts for 2018 in November owing to this. The first half of 2018 saw the lowest level of growth in four years, once again per Newzoo.

You can check out to Top Ten list below, including how much revenue they made and how much this increased year-on-year.

1. Tencent, $19.7bn +9%

2. Sony, $14.2bn +41%

3. Microsoft, $9.8bn +32%

4. Apple, $9.5bn +18%

5. Activision Blizzard, $6.9bn +6%

6. Google, $6.9bn +22%

7. NetEase, $6.2bn +11%

8. Electronic Arts, $5.3bn +4%

9. Nintendo, $4.3bn +36%

10. Bandai Namco, $2.7bn +13%