News

Newzoo: Tencent responsible for 15% of 2018's global games revenue

Newzoo: Tencent responsible for 15% of 2018's global games revenue
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent saw the biggest games revenues of any publicly traded company in the sector in 2018.

That's according to research from data firm Newzoo's report into the top 25 Public Companies by Games Revenues, which claims that Tencent saw revenue of $19.7bn for the 2018 calendar year. That's 15 per cent of the $134.9bn total global games revenue that Newzoo reports for 2018.

The top 25 publicly traded games companies earned more than $107.3bn last year, an increase of 16 per cent year-on-year. These firms represent 80 per cent of 2018's total global games revenue.

The top Ten firms grew revenue by 19 per cent year-on-year, while the companies placed 11th through to 25th saw an average revenue rise of six per cent.

Console platforms drove growth in 2018, with Newzoo once again reporting that Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo offset weaker than anticipated results for the mobile and PC sectors. The firm adjusted its forecasts for 2018 in November owing to this. The first half of 2018 saw the lowest level of growth in four years, once again per Newzoo. 

You can check out to Top Ten list below, including how much revenue they made and how much this increased year-on-year.

1. Tencent, $19.7bn +9%
2. Sony, $14.2bn +41%
3. Microsoft, $9.8bn +32%
4. Apple, $9.5bn +18%
5. Activision Blizzard, $6.9bn +6%
6. Google, $6.9bn +22%
7. NetEase, $6.2bn +11%
8. Electronic Arts, $5.3bn +4%
9. Nintendo, $4.3bn +36%
10. Bandai Namco, $2.7bn +13%


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

4 List Aug 21st, 2018

The Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2018

9 List Sep 29th, 2017

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2017

News Feb 17th, 2014

Nintendo, Sony, EA and Ouya all bound for Game Connection America 2014

Week that was Feb 8th, 2014

PocketGamer.biz Week That Was: Flappy Bird causes a flap, Dungeon Keeper creates a stir, and Puzzle & Dragons tops $1 billion

Stateside Jan 29th, 2014

Stateside: Nevermind smartphone games, Nintendo's next move should be a Mario Mobile

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies