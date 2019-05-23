News

Animoca Brands raises $2.5 million for blockchain games platform The Sandbox

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 23rd, 2019 investment Animoca Brands
Kakao Corp
Pixowl 		$2.5m
Animoca Brands raises $2.5 million for blockchain games platform The Sandbox
By , Staff Writer

Animoca Brands has raised $2.5 million for its blockchain games platform The Sandbox, after closing its investment round.

Funding was led by South Korea’s largest crypto assets fund and accelerator Hashed. Additional investors included the likes of Helix, Mind Fund, True Global Ventures, Blocore, ThunderCore and Alexis Bonte.

The Sandbox was created by Animoca subsidiary Pixowl and boasts 40 million downloads while receiving over one million monthly active users.

A partnership with blockchain platform Klatyn has also been formed. The firm is a subsidiary of South Korea’s largest instant messaging corporation Kakao, meaning that the game will see distribution, promotion and marketing all through Kakao’s ecosystem.

Bringing blockchain to the masses

“We are honoured that domain expert companies such as Hashed and Klaytn, among others, have chosen to join us in this journey of helping bring blockchain to the masses through gaming,” said Animoca brands co-founder and chairman Yat Siu,

“This is a major milestone for the company, validating our blockchain strategy and the NFT-centred blockchain and brand partnerships on which we have been working recently, such as Formula One.”

Recently Animoca entered into a collaborative partnership with global venture accelerator Brinc to put together an esports and gaming accelerator program


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Aug 27th, 2018

Animoca Brands acquires The Sandbox dev Pixowl for $5 million

News Apr 3rd, 2018

China’s Shanda Games invests $9.4 million in Kakao Games

News May 1st, 2019

Animoca Brands is partnering up with global venture accelerator Brinc

News Apr 5th, 2019

Animoca raises $3.3 million and acquires German developer Stryking

News Mar 29th, 2019

Animoca Brands invests $2 million in creative networking platform Talenthouse

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies