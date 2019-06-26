Gumi Cryptos acquires $1.67 million worth of shares in Double Jump.Tokyo

Gumi Cryptos has acquired shares in Double Jump.Tokyo.

The latter being the development studio responsible for the ETH-based dungeon raiding title – My Crypto Heroes. In acquiring a stake in the dev team, Gumi Cryptos aims to support Double Jump in the expansion of its business.

As part of this acquisition deal, Gumi Cryptos received 891 non-voting shares, equalling approximately 22.61 per cent of shares in Double Jump’s parent company – DLE.

In total, the acquisition deal included a total of $1.67 million in purchased shares of 179,536,500 Yen.

