News

Gumi Cryptos acquires $1.67 million worth of shares in Double Jump.Tokyo

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 26th, 2019 acquisition $1.7m
Gumi Cryptos acquires $1.67 million worth of shares in Double Jump.Tokyo
By , Editor - BlockchainGamer.biz

Gumi Cryptos has acquired shares in Double Jump.Tokyo.

The latter being the development studio responsible for the ETH-based dungeon raiding title – My Crypto Heroes. In acquiring a stake in the dev team, Gumi Cryptos aims to support Double Jump in the expansion of its business.

As part of this acquisition deal, Gumi Cryptos received 891 non-voting shares, equalling approximately 22.61 per cent of shares in Double Jump’s parent company – DLE.

In total, the acquisition deal included a total of $1.67 million in purchased shares of 179,536,500 Yen.

Head on over to BlockchainGamer.biz for the full story


Tags:
James McQuillan
James McQuillan
Editor - BlockchainGamer.biz

Related Articles

News Feb 21st, 2019

THQ Nordic raises $225 million through share sale for further mergers and acquisitions

News Oct 2nd, 2018

Animoca Brands picks up majority stake in AI accelerator Zeroth for $1m

News Aug 27th, 2018

Animoca Brands acquires The Sandbox dev Pixowl for $5 million

News Jan 26th, 2018

Animoca buys Fuel Powered and reveals Chinese CryptoKitties deal

News Nov 8th, 2017

Tencent snaps up 12% stake in Snapchat owner

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies