DOTA Underlords public beta reaches 1.5 million mobile downloads in seven days

Valve's DOTA Underlords has reached 1.5 million mobile downloads in its first seven days, according to Sensor Tower.

Players in Russia garnered the largest number with approximately 210,000 installs or 14 per cent of the total originating from the country.

Following this, the US placed second with 165,000 or 11 per cent, while Indonesia claimed third bringing in 135,000 or 9 per cent of the overall figure.

66 per cent Android

DOTA Underlords is available on both iOS and Android but it’s the latter that has dominated, with 66 per cent of users downloading from the Google Play store. 

Underlords is Valve’s interpretation on one of the most popular new game types around - Auto Chess, which builds off the back of Drodo’s DOTA mod of the same name.

The standalone strategy title is the first-ever mobile game from Valve and was released into public beta on June 21st, 2019.


