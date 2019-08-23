Tencent and NetEase combined earned $743 million for online games in H1 2019

Chinese companies Tencent and NetEase grossed ¥79,103 million ($742.8m) million combined for online games revenue in H1 2019.

According to Niko Partners, Tencent and NetEase account for over 70 per cent of the Chinese domestic market revenue. The combined total earned for online games was up 8.6 per cent for the first half of the year.

Mobile games revenue grew 13.4 per cent year-on-year in H1 in China, with PC dropping just 0.1 per cent.

Niko Partners predicts mainland China to gross $33 billion (¥233 billion) in digital games revenue in 2019, representing a 7.3 per cent growth 2019 over 2018.

Separated earnings

Tencent grossed ¥55,820 million ($524 million) in H1, up 3.4 per cent year-on-year. The growth was led by mobile games, with new titles such as Peacekeeper Elite, Perfect World Mobile, JX Online 3 Mobile and Let’s Hunt Monsters contributing the most.

Peacekeeper Elite, Tencent’s replacement title for PUBG Mobile in China, currently has over 50 million daily active users and has grossed an estimated $600 million (¥4.2 billion) in the country alone.

NetEase had a 23.7 per cent increase in sales year-on-year to ¥23,283 million ($218 million) for online gaming. Titles such as Invincible, Onmyoji and Identity V contributed to the company’s success.

