News

Mobile esports games earned $15.3 billion in 2018

Mobile esports games earned $15.3 billion in 2018
By , Staff Writer

Last year mobile esports games grossed $15.3 billion, according to a report from Niko Partners.

China alone was said to have generated $5.6 billion, while a further $450 million came from Greater Southeast Asia. Esports titles on PC grossed a total of $16.1 billion, 40 per cent of which was earned in China.

More than 2.53 billion people choose to play all games on mobile devices, while PC and console have one billion and 500 million users respectively worldwide.

Mobile esports

In 2018, the entire domestic games market in China grossed $15.6 billion, over 51 per cent of which was earned by mobile titles. It represents around 25.7 per cent of global mobile games revenue.

Mobile esports titles represented 25.2 per cent of the total mobile games market worldwide.

For the first time, in 2018 mobile esports games were featured in the top 10 titles for prize pools. Pro and amateur tournaments had prize pools worth $25.3 million in 2018 and this is expected to rise to $30 million in 2019.

Honor of Kings was the top grossing mobile esport title worldwide, with Monster Strike and QQ Speed sitting in second and third place respectively. Two Supercell titles close out the top five earning esports games on mobile, Clash Royale and Clash of Clans.

The top earning PC esports title was League of Legends, grossing $1.9 billion a drop of $0.2 billion year-on-year. However, Honor of Kings earned $2.51 billion on mobile, with an increase of $0.1 billion.

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written for Gamepur as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 3rd, 2017

China game revenues expected to hit $35 billion in 2021

News Aug 23rd, 2019

Tencent and NetEase combined earned $11.1 billion for online games in H1 2019

News May 7th, 2019

China mobile games revenue to surpass $25 billion by 2023

News Jun 19th, 2019

Tencent’s battle royale hit Game for Peace could reach $1bn in first year

Feature Jun 13th, 2019

Region Focus: How China’s big game freeze has made local developers more internationally minded

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies