Win FREE Big Indie Expo Table at G-Star 2019 - ends Tuesday

2019 may be drawing to a close, but we’re planning to finish this year’s season of pitches with a bang. As we once again head to South Korea’s Busan, for the country’s largest game expo and our 2019 Big Indie Pitch sponsor, G-Star.

G-STAR is the hub of the Asian game market and provides an amazing platform for entry into the territory for overseas studios. As such, we’re proud to return for the third year running to host both the mobile and portable focused Big Indie Pitch alongside The PC Indie Pitch. Both of which will be hosted on the show floor in order to highlight all of the amazing local and international indie talent on display.

Big Indie Expo Table

That’s not all though, as we have 10 Big Indie Expo Tables to give away for completely free. These tables will be a part of the wider Indie Developer Showcase, and all of these will be placed in a prominent place between B2B and B2C, maximising audience exposure.

The deadline for those interested is next Tuesday, October 22nd. With just days left to enter I’m sure you’re wondering how you can grab one of the remaining tables? Well it couldn’t be simpler.

If you're interested, then simply enter either The Big Indie Pitch or The PC Indie Pitch at G-Star (details below) and then contact The Big Indie Pitch Manager Sophia Aubrey Drake at sophia.drake@steelmedia.co.uk

Developers will be notified on a first-come, first-served basis - so don’t hang around!

The Big Indie Pitch / The PC Indie Pitch

We have many a regular entering the Big Indie Pitch, but most of our entrants are brand new to the event. So, if you’re one of those developers who has never entered the Big Indie Pitch before, you may be wondering just how it works. Well, if that’s the case, then let me explain.

The Big Indie Pitch process couldn’t be simpler. Developers come along with their games in hand, before being given five minutes to pitch their title to the first of five judges' tables. Once the time is up, a horn will sound and it’s time to move onto the next table and do it all over again. Once developers have seen all five tables their turn is over and it's time for the next set of developers to begin their pitches.

The Winners of The Big Indie Awards in association with G-Star 2018

All in all, it’s a unique chance to place your game into the hands of some of the most influential minds in the industry and receive immediate feedback on your game over the course of the meeting.

Feedback, prizes and coverage

Following the pitch we’ll also collect up all of the feedback and email this over to you so you have a written record of just what the judges liked about the game, alongside some tips and advice on how they think you could grow it as you move forward with development.

We’ll be covering every game in our round-up piece over on PocketGamer.co.uk and we’ll be conducting interviews with the top three which will be published right here on PocketGamer.Biz.

Finally, we’ll also have a range of prizes on offer at both pitches for the top three developers. Prizes which the lucky developers will be able to use across our portfolio of websites in order to market and promote their game, alongside free tickets to a Pocket Gamer Connects of your choice.

How to enter

Hopefully this sounds as exciting to you as it does to us, as we're really looking forward to highlighting indie developers from the whole world over. If so, then you can simply head over to our event pages on BigIndiePitch.com for more info, or if you've seen enough already then you can head straight to our registration pages right here on PocketGamer.Biz and over on our sister site PCGamesInsider.Biz. All links can be found below.

Big Indie Pitch at G-Star 2019 (English/한국어)

Event Page- http://www.bigindiepitch.com/event/the-big-indie-pitch-at-g-star-2019/

Registration Link - http://www.pocketgamer.biz/users/profile/the-big-indie-pitch-at-g-star-2019/

PC Indie Pitch at G-Star 2019 (English/한국어)

Event Page - http://www.bigindiepitch.com/event/the-pc-indie-pitch-at-g-star-2019/

Registration Link - http://www.pcgamesinsider.biz/users/profile/the-pc-indie-pitch-at-g-star-2019/

Look forward to hopefully seeing you there, and don’t forget to get in touch asap to grab one of the remaining Indie Developer Expo Tables.