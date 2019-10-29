Shigeru Miyamoto to be awarded “Person of Cultural Merit” by Japanese government

Legendary Japanese video game designer and producer, best known as the creator of some of the most critically acclaimed and best-selling video games and franchises of all time including Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Legend of Zelda, Star Fox, Nintendogs, Mario Kart, Wii Sports and more.

Nintendo veteran game designer Shigeru Miyamoto will be awarded the “Person of Cultural Merit” by the Japanese government.

As reported by Sankei News, Miyamoto will become the first game developer to receive the honour for his cultural contribution to the video game industry and beyond.

Miyamoto joined Nintendo in 1977, before going on to create several of the company’s best-known properties such as Super Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Star Fox and more.

Since its inception, close to 600 people have been chosen for the award.

Previously the recognition has been given to actors, scientists, writers and more, with recipients also receiving a special government-sponsored pension alongside the award.

Super Miyamoto

“I am grateful for the light shined on the genre of video games,” said Miyamoto.

“I can’t do anything alone,” he added when referring to the efforts of his co-workers.

Candidates are selected by the ministers of Culture, Education, Sports, Science, and Technology before a final decision is handed to the Prime Minster Japanese Cabinet.

The award ceremony will take place at the Imperial Palace on November 3rd, 2019.