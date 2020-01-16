Moonton's Mobile Legends crosses $500 million in gross revenue

Moonton's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has accumulated $502.5 million in lifetime gross revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

The hugely popular MOBA has seen user spending rise every year since its launch in 2016, peaking at $214.1 million in 2019, an increase of 36 per cent over 2018. December 2019 was the game's best month ever, largely due to its version 2.9 update which helped it bring in $24.4 million.

Asia claimed the biggest portion of user spending at $307 million or 61 per cent of the total revenue, even though the title is not available in China.

Digging deeper, players in Malaysia accounted for the highest amount of spending at $87.5 million or 17 per cent of revenue. Indonesia placed second at $69.2 million or 14 per cent, while the US picked up third at $64.1 million or 12.8 per cent.

281.3 installs

Downloads for Mobile Legends have now surpassed 281.3 million, with Asia again ranking first at 212.1 million or 75 per cent of the total. Country-wise, Indonesia made up the bulk of installs at 100.1 million or 36 per cent.

The Phillippines then followed at 42.1 million downloads or 15 per cent, before Vietnam took the bronze in third with 21.3 million or eight per cent of overall installs.

Mobile Legends managed to buck the trend last year, witnessing significant growth across Q1 despite a wider downward trajectory for the MOBA genre in the US.

