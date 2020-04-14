Sony invests $400 million in streaming platform Bilibili

Sony has invested $400 million in Chinese streaming platform Bilibili.

As reported by Caixin Global, the Japanese giant has subscribed to 17,310,696 shares through its Sony Corp. America subsidiary.

Each share has a cost of $23.11. As a result, Sony will own 4.98 per cent of the streaming firm.

Bilibili CEO Chen Rui claimed the investment by Sony would "further align our goals to bring best-in-class content offerings and services to our users as we increase our domestic stronghold in animation and mobile gaming."

Further investment

In October 2018, Chinese tech giant Tencent invested $318 million in the company, and it acquired 12.3 per cent of Bilibili.

Last year, the video-sharing platform teamed up with Playdigious and Motion Twin to bring a Dead Cells mobile port to China.