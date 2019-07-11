Motion Twin, Playdigious and Bilibili team for Dead Cells mobile port in China

Dead Cells developer Motion Twin has teamed with publisher Playdigious and Chinese video sharing site Bilibili to bring the game to mobile devices in the region.

Playdigious shared the news via Twitter confirming the partnership, however no release date or details regarding if the game will be arriving on iOS or Android has been given.

A Chinese website has been created for the title showing an option for Android, suggesting the game will launch on the platform at some point.

West imminent

The indie title is a roguelike-Metroidvania which sees players controlling a corpse as they battle their way out of ever-more increasingly difficult dungeons.

Since launching in August 2018, Dead Cells has surpassed one million downloads with the Nintendo Switch accumulating the most sales.

Dead Cells is currently poised to release in the West on for iOS devices on August 28th, 2019.