Gree partners with Chinese video sharing platform BiliBili to develop new mobile games

Publisher Gree has partnered with Chinese video sharing platform BiliBili to set up a new joint venture to develop new mobile games targetted at Japan and China.

BiliBili lets users share videos online and livestream content. It also offers games through its service.

Not just games

As part of the new partnership, as well as developing new games the two companies will explore the growing virtual YouTuber space.

Our sister-site InfluencerUpdate.biz previously delved into the world of virtual influencers, and whether they are set to take over the jobs of real content creators.

“Bilibili’s in-depth understanding of Gen Z’s content preferences and its dynamic and growing community with enormous popularity among young generations in China is exactly what we are looking for,” said Gree CEO Yoshikazu Tanaka.

“We believe the creative and attractive mobile games we plan to develop in cooperation with Bilibili will receive an excellent reception within Bilibili’s ecosystem and support their growing audience’s diverse interests.”

