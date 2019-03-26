Dead Cells has sold over 1m copies, and the Switch is leading the pack

Indie roguelike-slash-Metroidvania has sold more than one million units to date.

That's according to developer Motion Twin's marketing manager Steve Filby, who said that the firm would be providing more details about how the game is doing in the near future. Filby said that PC is still the biggest-seller for Dead Cells - not surprising given that it's been out the longest - but the comms man did say that the Nintendo Switch version is selling faster than its PC counterpart.

"[We've sold] over a million," he said.

"We can say that much. PC is still obviously leading the pack and then Switch - everyone loves Switch. It's been fantastic for us because it's a run-based game. If you look at day-for-day sales for first launch on both PC and Switch, if we'd launched them at the same time, Switch would be winning. It's selling faster."

Dead Cells was relatively expensive compared to other indie titles on Switch, but Filby says it was about charging what Motion Twin felt the game was worth.

The full version of this story first appeared over on PCGamesInsider..Biz