Report: Nintendo Switch production facing delays due to Asia lockdown

Nintendo is finding it difficult to obtain a number of essential Switch components to manufacture the games device, caused by the lockdown in Asia.

As reported by Bloomberg, Malaysia provides Nintendo printed circuit boards, while the Philippines has been providing passive components, but due to the coronavirus it's looking likely that Switch consoles will be delayed.

Nintendo stock shortages has become a common occurrence for many markets - especially the US - with prices for the product skyrocketing online. Action RPG Ring Fit Adventure in particular has been sold out for months, with numerous people utilising the game for daily exercise indoors.

Year-end shortages

"The inventory may recover in the summer, but we may see shortages again toward the year-end because Nintendo wouldn't be able to produce enough units for the shopping season," said Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Nintendo for comment.

Nintendo has set itself a forecast of 19 million Switch sales during its fiscal year ending in March 2021, though due to the disruption, this may be lowered come the firm's next financial briefing.

In the company's latest financial report, the Switch was confirmed to have accumulated more than 55 million sales, while Nintendo's mobile business grew by 11.5 per cent year-over-year.