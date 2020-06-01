News

NetEase launches a secondary stock exchange listing in Hong Kong

NetEase launches a secondary stock exchange listing in Hong Kong
By , Staff Writer

Chinese tech giant NetEase has launched a secondary stock exchange listing in Hong Kong as it hopes to raise between ¥14.3 billion ($2 billion) and ¥21.4 billion ($3 billion).

As reported by Reuters, it is expected that Chinese firms will make multiple secondary listings in Hong Kong as China's relations with the US have become strained, leading companies to question whether they can list in New York.

Today, NetEase will begin its institutional book run, which will continue for the rest of the week. Last year, Alibaba became the first Chinese company to take a secondary listing in Hong Kong, with NetEase now the second.

A new trend

Furthermore, it is believed that JD.com will register on June 18th, becoming the third company to do so. Reportedly, it could raise ¥21.4 billion ($3 billion) through shifting 5 per cent of its shares.

As part of its Hong Kong stock exchange listing, NetEase claimed that multiple companies could be delisted in the US should its auditor have failed to obey the US oversight audit after the proposition of a new US legislation.

Last year proved to be a financial success for the Chinese firm, as its revenue increased by 15 per cent to ¥31.5 billion ($4.53 billion). It also started 2020 strong by generating ¥17.1 billion ($2.4 billion) in the first three months.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 20th, 2020

NetEase unveils Norse mythology-inspired mobile AAA game Project Ragnarok

News May 20th, 2020

NetEase's mobile games catalogue pushes revenue to $2.4 billion

News Mar 24th, 2020

Tencent reigns supreme as the top-grossing mobile publisher for 2020

News Mar 17th, 2020

NetEase and Marvel Games are launching a closed beta for Marvel Duel

News Feb 28th, 2020

NetEase profit grows by 15% to $4.53 billion for 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies