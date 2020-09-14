PGC Helsinki Digital: Battle royale made up 20% of total time spent across mobile games in the first half of 2020

Battle royale games made up 20 per cent of all total time spent among top mobile games by monthly active users in the first half of 2020, despite only making up three per cent of downloads.

This information was confirmed by App Annie general manage of gaming Junde Yu and senior market insights manager Lexi Sydow during their talk at PGC Helsinki Digital on 'Uncover Market Opportunities & Expand Your Product Portfolio by Understanding Gamer Preferences'.

Along with this, App Annie revealed that five billion global downloads were made in the genre of hypercasual games during the first half of 2020.

In that same duration, it was found that 50 per cent of all time spent were among 'Core Genres' from the top 1,000 games by monthly active users

APAC rise

Casino Games were another genre that witnessed a major rise over H1 2020, jumping by 40 per cent in consumer spending growth year-over-year.

Similarly, the Asian-Pacific market continues to see increased growth. The biggest evidence of this was put down to 80 per cent of total consumer spend in action RPG titles originated from markets in APAC over the first six months of the year.

One of the most popular battle royale games, PUBG Mobile, recently surpassed $3.5 billion in revenue after accumulating $500 million in two months alone.

