PUBG Mobile fires past $3.5 billion revenue, accumulates $500 million in two months

Tencent's battle royale behemoth PUBG Mobile has exceeded $3.5 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower data.

More so, the mobile game accumulated approximately $500 million in 72 days alone, after reaching the $3 billion mark. PUBG Mobile has generated close to $1.8 billion from player spending and 198 million downloads from 2020 alone.

China proved to be the biggest market in terms of player spending, with $1.9 billion or 53 per cent of the total revenue amassed from the country. Note: PUBG Mobile in China is known as Game For Peace and these numbers do not take into account third-party Android marketplaces.

The US ranked in second spot for revenue with 13.6 per cent before Japan rounded out the top three with 5.5 per cent of the total.

Players across the App Store made up the majority of spending at 80 per cent, while users on Google Play made up the remaining 20 per cent.

770 million downloads

Downloads-wise, PUBG Mobile has surpassed 770 million installs since launching in March 2017. India ranks first at 185.5 million downloads or 24 per cent of the overall figure. China then secured second spot at 16.4 per cent, while the US claimed third with 6.3 per cent.

As an opposite to revenue, Google Play actually picked up the biggest number of downloads at 65.3 per cent of the total. The App Store then accounted for the remaining 34.7 per cent.

Without China factoid into the statistics, PUBG Mobile has generated 644 million downloads.

PUBG Mobile was one of 118 apps with a link to China to be banned in India after the country stated that it posed a "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India".

Following this, PUBG Corp decided to cut its PUBG Mobile publishing partnership with Tencent in India.