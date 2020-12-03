It is expected that the Asia-10 market will have 826 million gamers by 2024, while revenue is believed to hit $42 billion, according to a report from Niko Partners.

For those that don't know, the Asia-10 market is made up of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Korea, India and Chinese Taipei.

Overall, the mobile platform will generate $23.2 billion this, with Japan responsible for 62 per cent of the total. Furthermore, by 2024, it is believed that the majority of consumers will play games on mobile devices.

Growing market

Combined, China and the Asia-10 markets make up 50 per cent of the world's mobile revenue. Moreover, Japan and Korea are responsible for the majority of total revenue in the region.

Meanwhile, the fastest-growing countries out of the Asia-10 are India, Indonesia and Thailand.

This year, the overall games industry is expected to generate $174.9 billion, of which $86.3 billion will be earned through mobile.