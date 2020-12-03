News

The Asia-10 market will have 826 million gamers by 2024

The Asia-10 market will have 826 million gamers by 2024
By , Staff Writer

It is expected that the Asia-10 market will have 826 million gamers by 2024, while revenue is believed to hit $42 billion, according to a report from Niko Partners.

For those that don't know, the Asia-10 market is made up of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Korea, India and Chinese Taipei.

Overall, the mobile platform will generate $23.2 billion this, with Japan responsible for 62 per cent of the total. Furthermore, by 2024, it is believed that the majority of consumers will play games on mobile devices.

Growing market

Combined, China and the Asia-10 markets make up 50 per cent of the world's mobile revenue. Moreover, Japan and Korea are responsible for the majority of total revenue in the region.

Meanwhile, the fastest-growing countries out of the Asia-10 are India, Indonesia and Thailand.

This year, the overall games industry is expected to generate $174.9 billion, of which $86.3 billion will be earned through mobile.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Aug 3rd, 2020

Mobile games revenue grew by $135 million across Malaysia and Singapore

News Nov 6th, 2015

At $6.2 billion, Japanese mobile games market remains global #1

News Oct 9th, 2020

This Week in Asia: Genshin Impact generates $60m in revenue while Voodoo preps to launch titles in China

Comment & Opinion Jul 6th, 2020

Four years on and Pokemon GO is still flying high

News Sep 5th, 2019

Update: Pokemon Go has best month for revenue in three years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies