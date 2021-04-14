ByteDance snaps up Chinese developer C4games

ByteDance subsidiary Nuverse has snapped up Chinese developer C4games.

Reuters reports that the deal has come as ByteDance looks to step further into the games market.

The acquisition of C4games comes after Nuverse picked up Shanghai-based developer and publisher Moonton Technology for a rumoured $4 billion.

As ByteDance and its subsidiary continue to move further into games, the company will enter direct competition with fellow Chinese behemoth Tencent.

Game on

It has been evident in recent years that the TikTok owner wants to get in on the success seen in the mobile games market.

Last November, not only did the company launch a mobile games store, but it also set up a publishing arm.

Meanwhile, ByteDance subsidiary Ohayoo recently crossed 500 million downloads across its library of more than 150 games.