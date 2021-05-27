News

Nintendo Switch Pro unveiling imminent

Reportedly launching in September or October

Nintendo Switch Pro unveiling imminent
By , Features Editor

Nintendo is set to announce a Switch Pro device that will make its debut before E3 2021 takes place.

As reported by Bloomberg (paywall) and corroborated by Eurogamer, the aim of an early announcement is so developers and publishers can show off enhanced versions of games for the platform throughout the digital event.

Nintendo itself will also host a digital showcase later in the week as per usual.

The Nintendo Switch Pro (as it's currently being referred to) will launch in "September or October" this year, according to the Bloomberg report.

The current Switch model will then be phased out, while the Switch Lite remains on sale as a cheaper option for consumers.

Parts shortage

Production on the Switch Pro has suffered as a result of parts shortages, caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it was noted that obtaining these components has not proven as difficult as it has for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Prime 4 and the recently dated Pokémon Diamond/Pearl remakes could be utilised to show off the new hardware.

The original Nintendo Switch was given a first look in October 2016, before making its way to shelves in March 2017. The video can be watched below:

Nintendo has found great success with the Switch, accumulating close to 85 million until sold and approximately 587 million software sales (via its latest financial results).

In fact, it's been such a triumph for the Japanese company that Roundhill Investments vice president of research Mario Stefanidis recently spoke about how the Switch is breaking Nintendo's 'cyclical stock' performance.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News May 6th, 2021

As Switch nears 85 million units sold, Nintendo FY21 revenue grows 37% to $16 billion

News Apr 26th, 2021

Nintendo Switch is Japan's sixth best-selling console of all time

News Apr 21st, 2021

PGC Digital: How Switch is breaking Nintendo's 'cyclical stock' performance

News Apr 15th, 2021

Nintendo's Indie World Showcase spotlights Oxenfree 2, Olli Olli World, and Road 96

News Apr 12th, 2021

Nintendo to focus on creating new IPs and new experiences

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies