Moonton launches Mobile Legends: Bang Bang NFTs on Binance

Moonton has revealed that its mobile MOBA, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), will be releasing its first ever NFT collection.

Named The Aspirants, the collection was first made available earlier today on cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance.

The NFT collection includes two MLBB characters, Fanny and Layla, and will offer 12 unique mystery boxes that each contain a digital figure and exclusive character animations.

According to Moonton, MLBB has reached over one billion downloads worldwide and maintains a consistent player base of 100 million monthly active users. The game is particularly popular in Southeast Asian countries.

Character collection

Since its launch in 2016, MLBB has continued to remain within the leading mobile MOBAs, alongside Honor of Kings and Brawl Stars, as the third highest-grossing MOBA for the past three years.

According to Sensor Tower, MLBB generated 54 million downloads between January and August 2021, making it the most-downloaded mobile MOBA during the period, ahead of Brawl Stars and Honor of Kings. Google Play accounted for 88.5 per cent of downloads, with the remaining installs from the App Store.

In the same period, the game accumulated approximately $220 million in consumer spending, with 64.5 per cent of revenue generated from Google Play.

As 2022 has quickly made a name for itself as the year of acquisitions, it is worth noting that ByteDance’s $4 billion acquisition of Moonton sits on our list as the sixth largest video game acquisition of all time.