Honkai: Star Rail hits 100m downloads and launches V2.0 today

The update will see the highly-anticipated Penacony realm make its debut with Apple Vision Pro compatibility on board too

Honkai: Star Rail's Version 2.0 update will launch today, February 6, 2024. The release date for the update was unveiled during the If One Dreams At Midnight Special Program Livestream on January 26 but since then the new launch has become something of a double celebration with the game hitting the all-important 100 million downloads milestone too.

The update will see the highly-anticipated Penacony realm make its debut alongside the game's primary Trailblaze Missions. Developer miHoYo, known for Genshin Impact, has disclosed that the Trailblaze Missions will extend from version 2.0 to 2.2, with the epilogue slated for arrival in version 2.3.

In addition, the Penacony area is part of the Asdana star system, home of the Family. Notable locations in the Penacony region include the Reverie Hotel, Moment of Scorchsand, Moment of Stars, and Moment of Daybreak.

New playable characters

Players can look forward to three new playable characters: Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha. Described as an, “Enigmatic Masked Fool, Sparkle is dedicated to the pursuit of Elation through any means necessary and is a “dangerous master of drama" while Misha works as the doorman at The Reverie.

Also, limited 5-star characters Dan Heng, Imbibitor Lunae, and Jing Yuan are scheduled to make their debut in the events of the upcoming version's first and second phases as shown in the new update trailer.

Another new feature that'll arrive with version 2.0 is the Quick Enhance for Relics, enabling players to rapidly level up Relics to their desired level. The update will also allow players to salvage 5-Star Relics into Lost Gold Fragments or Relic Remains, and players now have the option to discard Relics.

Several quality-of-life improvements have been implemented, including refining specifications through the filter function and the introduction of new universal Path material for activating Traces when necessary materials are unavailable.

All this and Apple Vision Pro support

With the Vision Pro now available, miHoYo is one of the first Chinese game publishers to leverage the powers of the spatial computing headset as the space fantasy now supports the Apple Vision Pro Compatibility Mode.

According to the FAQs page, Vision Pro compatibility mode is currently only available for download on the App Store in the United States but as Vision Pro rolls out globally, expect Star Rail to follow suit.


