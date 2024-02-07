PUBG Mobile Global Open all set for $500,000 showdown in Brazil

The PUBG Mobile Global Open Brazil (PMGO) will kick off on March 4 while the main event will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, in April 2024 with a $500,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Come March, the opening event will see teams from across the globe go head-to-head for a piece of the prize while local squads compete against some of the best teams as they aim to make an impact at the first PUBG Mobile event of the year.

Following a series of qualifiers and preliminary rounds, 16 teams will advance to the Main Event, scheduled to be held live in Brazil from April 5 to 7. This year's PMGO Brazil also marks an expansion of PUBG Mobile's 2024 Esports calendar and a demonstration of moves to enhance the competitive environment in the region by investing in Brazil's esports scene.

A multi-stage tournament

“We’re very excited for the addition of the PMGO to our tournament roster, which will help grow the esports ecosystem in Brazil and bring them even more opportunities to shine on a regional and global level," said James Yang, senior director of PUBG Mobile global esports. “This is also our first tournament that allows local players to qualify directly for a global main event."

The 2024 PMGO Brazil will feature a multi-stage tournament that'll kick off with open qualifiers from March 4 to 10, welcoming participation from all interested teams. The top 32 teams from the Open Online Qualifier will receive invitations to compete in the Offline Qualifier Finals held in Brazil from March 28 to 30.

The top-performing teams will advance to the PMGO Prelims where they'll face off against Partnership Program teams to determine the eight squads that will advance to the PMGO Main Event. These teams will join eight others in progressing to the in-person finals in São Paulo where they will compete to etch their names in PMGO history by winning.

Ticket sales for the event will open on February 16th, sold as separate days or in a 3-day full pack.