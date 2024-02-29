Carry1st partners with Electronic Arts to expand FC Mobile growth in Africa

Africa's leading game publisher Carry1st has partnered with Electronic Arts to give EA Sports FC Mobile players in the region a new way to recharge their FC Points by purchasing Silver in their local currency using their preferred payment method.

With millions of players in Africa, FC Mobile has joined Carry1st's list of titles with high ranking performers on the Carry1st Shop including Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and more.

Africa's e-payments market is projected to reach $40 billion by 2025 according to McKinsey with this growth predicted to be fueled by the growing mobile-first consumer base. With 613 million mobile users expected by 2025, a third of the 100 million new users will come from Nigeria and Ethiopia.

It's this potential for growth that presents significant opportunities for digital payments and related services in Africa, with Carry1st leading the charge to leverage it's user base in order to attract big name games and publishers.

Buying through Carry1st allows the use of local currency and once a customer makes a purchase, their FC Mobile account is be topped up without relying on vouchers or PINs.

Africa's market potential

Spencer Ma, growth lead at Carry1st says, “Adding EA as another Pay1st partner, alongside Activision and Supercell, reaffirms our belief that top-tier publishers are focusing more on growing revenue and player base on the African continent."

The increasing popularity of smartphones and advancements in digital payment has significantly contributed to the growth of mobile gaming in Africa as the region could surpass $1 billion in worth this year after generating $862.8 million in revenue in 2022.

And to sweeten the deal and welcome the game on board, Carry1st is offering FC Mobile players limited-time bonuses on FC Points and Silver through the Carry1st Shop until March 17. The publisher is also running a campaign called Project Golazo throughout March, which will feature collaborations with ”some of the continent’s biggest football personalities and offer competitions for players to win prizes."