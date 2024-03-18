Savvy Games Group unveils strategic vision in new leadership video

Savvy Games Group have just released a video featuring their leadership team including CEO Brian Ward, discussing the company's strategic vision. The slick promo outlines the company's mission to foster growth in the worldwide gaming and esports sectors and highlights their dedication to achieving this goal.

In the video Savvy emphasize strategic investments and community empowerment as key drivers of their mission, with strong support from Saudi Arabia's national leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Public Investment Fund.

CEO Brian Ward says, “The Savvy Games Group was created to drive investment and long-term growth of the global games and eSports industries." Adding that, “Our business focuses on three pillars: esports - developing Saudi Arabia into a global games and esports hub; and game development and publishing."

Strategic investments

With a team of over 3,500 individuals across Saudi Arabia and 22 countries, Savvy Games Group is committed to fostering job creation, talent development, and a supportive environment for the industry's growth. “We will achieve this through our strategic investments, and by empowering people and communities across the world," said Nick Archer, senior vice president and head of the Group.

In the video, Savvy Games' CFO Saleh Alfadhel says the company views games as “a force for good," and “we will work to contribute to the games and entertainment landscape to create a sustainable future for the community."

The KSA's national strategy

Their message also showcases confidence in their trajectory, emphasizing their position as a rising player in the global games and entertainment scene with the company's general counsel Feras Houhou, stating that Savvy is in “the unique position of being based in the only country in the world that has a national games and esports strategy."

While chief human resource officer Majed Al-Muhanna says, “this national strategy sits as a part of vision 2030," which allows Savvy to invest in the industry “in a unique way."

Brian went on to say that “Savvy Games Group is on a fast track to be one of the leading players in games and entertainment anywhere in the world" by supporting the fast growing Saudi gaming ecosystem.