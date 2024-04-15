Savvy Games Group's Steer Studios soft launches debut game Grunt Rush

Savvy Games Group’s Steer Studios has soft launched its first game, strategy title Grunt Rush.

Listed on India’s Google Play store, Grunt Rush sees players lead large armies of soldiers and armoured vehicles into battle as they aim to overtake enemy bases.

As players progress through the levels, they can unlock new units and rewards, as well as increase their army size and upgrade their abilities. The title includes both in-game ads and in-app purchases, and can be played offline.

You can see a trailer for the game below.

We’ve reached out to Savvy Games Group for comment. You can check out the latest mobile games in soft launch right here.

Growing studio

Steer Studios is an internal development team at Savvy Games Group, which has previously pledged to invest up to $38 billion in games as the company looks to beef up its international presence and expand the industry in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Riyadh, as of August 2023, Steer Studios was said to employ more than 50 staff. It currently has 14 job vacancies listed on its website. The developer was previously called Savvy Games Studios prior to a rebrand last year.

“Steer Studios is driven by the desire to open new possibilities in the gaming world,” said Steer Studios CEO Yannick Theler at the time.

“Our dedicated team are our family and remain at the heart of our success. We will continue to nurture their growth, wellbeing, and creative freedom.”

Grunt Rush

In an interview with PocketGamer.biz, Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward previously said the company still has approximately 75% of its investment funds left to spend.

As well as growing its internal teams, Savvy has acquired Monopoly Go developer Scopely for $4.9 billion and invested in the likes of Nintendo, Embracer Group, EA and Take-Two.

This article is part of PocketGamer.biz's MENA Month profiling games companies and the top trends from the region. You can also discover more about the market at the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects on May 1st and 2nd.