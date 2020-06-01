What happened to Pokemon Sleep?

"Everyone spends a large part of their life sleeping and turning that into entertainment is our next challenge," stated The Pokemon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara way back in 2019.

Remember Pokemon Sleep? The unusual sleep monitoring mobile game that was revealed at the 2019 Pokemon Press Conference which promised to turn sleep into entertainment? Well, it's now been a whole year (369 days to be precise) since this mysterious announcement and yet we are none the wiser as to what the final product entails.

The game itself is being developed by Select Button, a three-person studio in Japan alongside further assistance from Pokemon GO creator Niantic. Select Button is best known for creating the underrated Magikarp Jump title, as well as cooking game Hunt Cook: Catch and Serve and Survive! Mola mola, essentially an earlier version of Magikarp Jump without the Pokemon IP slapped across it.

Magikarp Jump was the first Pokemon game to be developed by Select Button in 2017

The core component of Pokemon Sleep will track the amount of time a user sleeps through an accelerometer found in the Pokemon GO Plus+ accessory. This will then connect via a mobile device's Bluetooth before relaying the information the player. What the actual gameplay will look like is still very much up for debate. In some ways, this is the most exciting element.

More importantly, as the coronavirus pandemic begins to slow down in some corners of the world, has the game missed its opportunity? While Pokemon GO took advantage of the summer, should Pokemon Sleep have made its way to people under lockdown and, to that extent, more people resting?

That said, a poll conducted by Eve Sleep found that people in the UK are sleeping for longer during the crisis, and are consequently experiencing a rougher night's sleep. Who knows, maybe a Jigglypuff lullaby could be the cure?

Pokemon GO's global launch took full advantage of summer in 2016

With Niantic also playing a small role in development, it will be interesting to see what heights The Pokemon Company looks to reach. After all, during Pokemon Sleep's announcement trailer it was heavily suggested to be the direct follow up to the global worldwide catch 'em all that is Pokemon GO. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite may have been the next entry from Niantic, but for The Pokemon Company this looks to be their next major undertaking.

Since launching in July 2016, Pokemon GO has amassed $3.5 billion revenue and 571.3 million downloads (according to data provided by Sensor Tower). An impressive feat to say the least, and something that potentially could be replicated through another activity which all humans carry out, such as sleep.

For comparison, the two most recent releases to utilise the Pokemon IP arrived in the form of Pokemon Masters and Pokemon Home. While Home is certainly for the most hardcore of players ($4 million and 4.6 million installs), Pokemon Masters has managed to find an audience of its own ($64.4 million and 20.4 million installs). A strong number, yet Pokemon has proved that you can always aim higher.

So where does this leave Pokemon Sleep for the foreseeable future? Nintendo has no plans to hold any type of E3-style direct in June for the first time in years - though it was unlikely the game would rear its (bed) head there - does this mean The Pokemon Company may act and take over this spot? Or will the firm follow Nintendo's recent tactics and drop the game unceremoniously?

It's hard to say at this point with Covid-19 disrupting everyone's plans. Let's just hope the developers haven't overslept on the idea. As with something like Pokemon GO, timing is everything, and a year of excitement and anticipation can quickly disintegrate if the finished article doesn't hit the mark right away.