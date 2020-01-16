It’s a JRPG 1-2 as Fate/Grand Order and Monster Strike head global top grossing chart

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the mobile games sector.

Despite the popularity of New Year’s Resolutions, the behaviour of mobile gamers is harder to affect.

Indeed, if you had to choose two words to characterise this week’s charts it would be “No Change” as the #1 game in our download, engagement and top grossing charts are exactly the same as the previous week.

In the context of the download charts that means PocketGamer.biz’s Game of the Week Johnny Trigger - from SayGames - remains top of the tree.

Similarly, Ruby Games' top down shooter Hunter Assassin remains in #2, Eyewind Limited’s Brain Out at #3, and one-time #1 Sand Balls is at #4.

The current shoot-y nature of the top 10 chart is also reinforced with the presence of PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and Sniper 3D Assassin.

When it comes to engagement, as measured by the weekly active users, the stasis continues.

As it has been for many weeks now, PUBG Mobile is #1 with Candy Crush Saga at #2.

Honour of Kings swaps places with Call of Duty: Mobile for #3 and #4 positions; Pokemon Go and Anipop also swap at #6 and #7.

Other than that, it’s business as usual in terms of which titles mobile gamers are choosing spend their time playing.

Thankfully things are more fluid on the top grossing chart.

Granted Fate/Grand Order remains #1 but fellow Japanese RPG Monster Strike is a re-entry onto the chart at #2, and the JRPG genre is also represented by Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle up from #7 last week to #5.

The biggest faller on the chart is Game for Peace down from #2 to #8, although no doubt we’ll see such Chinese-focused games ramping up their in-game activity (and chart position) as Chinese New Year approaches.

