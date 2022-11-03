Feature

High potential for Egypt to become a gaming powerhouse

By Peggy Anne Salz, Mobile Groove - Founder, Analyst & Content Strategist

While gaming is popular and has a growing audience in Egypt, the country’s true potential as a market remains to be realized. With a population of 102 million people, Egypt is by far the largest country in MENA (Saudi Arabia, by contrast, has a population of 34.5 million). Egypt lags in gaming ARPU (just US$4.50), and gamers number 38 million in a nation that has just 57% internet penetration.

In 2022, total mobile game revenue is expected to be US$520 million, growing to US$620 million by 2027 for a 2022-2027 CAGR of 3.54%.

Esports are also gaining popularity in Egypt. The nation has hosted tournaments such as the Insomnia Gaming Festival, and Egyptian teams have scored some high-profile victories. Counter-Strike, Fortnite, and other Western titles enjoy enormous popularity among Egyptian professional and amateur esports gamers, and livestreams and videos of games are also proving to be very popular with Egyptians.

