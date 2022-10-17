How Saudi Arabia is growing its position as MENA’s most significant gaming industry hub

Saudi Arabia is known for oil, affluence, and, increasingly, as a digital hub for technology growth. The country appears to be eagerly embracing its high profile among technology watchers, particularly in the mobile and gaming spaces.

However, in the mobile gaming industry, there is one Saudi data point that gets everyone’s attention: US$270.00, the average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) for mobile gaming. For context, China, considered rich territory for mobile gaming, has an ARPPU of only US$32.00. Saudi affluence significantly tips the scales for certain mobile game metrics in MENA, driving explosive growth for products that catch on with gamers.

Kingdom Centre (left) is a 41-story tower in Riyadh topped by a sky bridge. Photo: Pixabay/Sofie Layla Thal

It’s no surprise then that Saudi Arabia, the largest country in the MENA region, is an extremely attractive market for mobile gaming companies. The pandemic only intensified existing growth trends: Saudi Arabia, along with Kuwait and Israel, saw the largest gains year over year in mobile game consumer spend in 2021, according to Newzoo.

Facts and figures

Driven by just under 21 million mobile gamers, Saudi Arabia’s mobile games market was projected to generate more than $520 million in 2021 (via consumer spending), according to Newzoo. Newzoo also notes that the entire Saudi games market (including mobile, console, and PC) was projected to generate $946 million via consumer spending in 2021, meaning mobile games accounted for around 55% of consumer spending.

The ambition is to see 30 competitive games developed by 2030 as part of the country’s national gaming and esports strategy

A recent survey of 1,195 mobile gamers who are active internet users (aged 10-50) and living in residential, developed areas in Saudi Arabia revealed other interesting tidbits:

Nearly 60% of respondents spent money on mobile games.

Saudi gamers are demographically quite diverse: roughly 42% of respondents were female, and 45% were aged 21-35.

The trends in gaming in Saudi Arabia have not escaped the attention of startup companies and investors. As Arab News reported, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed his ambition to see 30 competitive games developed by in-country firms by 2030 – all part of the country’s national gaming and esports strategy.

This month, mobile game developer, publisher and investor Sandsoft announced the opening of a Riyadh studio, creating over 80 career opportunities and marking the first step in Sandsoft's investment into the MENA ecosystem. And in September 2022, Savvy Games Group, owned by the sovereign wealth fund PIF, announced that it plans to invest 142 billion riyals (US$37.8 billion) in initiatives to make the kingdom a global hub for gaming. Just last week, it was revealed that the company is planning to acquire an as-yet-unnamed games publisher for $13 billion.

Visit the region in person to find out more

Savvy Games Group's division, Nine66, is the main partner behind our own Leaders Summit, taking place on 31 November and 1 December. The summit is sponsored by Sandsoft. It's a chance to discover the region in the company of CEOs and decision-makers. Meet and connect with 150+ senior leaders, and look ahead to the technologies and business models that will shape both this region and the wider global games industry in the decades to come.

The PGC Leaders Summit Riyadh is a chance to discover the region in the company of CEOs and decision-makers

Enjoy the beautiful and unique location of Riyadh, with evening dinner activity included as well as a desert experience with buggies, camels, falcons, food and entertainment. The limited VIP ticket option also includes access to a luxury VIP sky box at the Soundstorm music festival!

And before that, we are also running PGC Jordan again, a wonderful return to the country after the pandemic. The leading international games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, caters for a full cross-section of the games industry, welcoming over 700 delegates to gather near the glorious Dead Sea.

Attendees from all around the world will hear from 100 of the industry's leading authorities, sharing insight and case studies into the games industry. They will benefit from the MeetToMatch meeting platform, for finding essential business connections. And there will be an expo area with new games and services on show. The venue is about three hours' drive from Petra, a true wonder of the world.

Every day this month we'll be publishing more articles about the MENA region, including country-specific overviews in this series. This article is an updated look at Saudi Arabia, first covered by our writers in 2019.