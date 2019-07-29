Facebook pulls Instant Games from Messenger, Zynga taps classic major IP and whatever happened to Wizards Unite?

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

Whatever happened to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?

Our contributing editor Jon Jordan speaks to our expert group of Monetizer Mavens to discuss what why Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite failed to light the world on fire like its licensed predecessor.

Facebook pulls Instant Games from Messenger

Facebook is pulling the Instant Games platform from Messenger and migrating the platform to the social network.

Zynga taps classic major IP for newly soft-launched FarmVille 3 - Animals

US mobile games publisher Zynga has soft-launched FarmVille 3 - Animals, the latest entry in the popular social farming sim series.

Tilting Point invests $30m in UA for Cat Game

Tilting Point has put together its largest user acquisition deal yet after backing developer Mino’s collection title Cat Game to the tune of $30 million.

Supercell pulls games out of Vietnam in face of regulations

Clash of Clans developer Supercell has pulled its games from the App Store and Google Play in Vietnam due to infringing local regulations.