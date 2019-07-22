Zynga taps classic major IP for newly soft-launched FarmVille 3 - Animals

US mobile games publisher Zynga has soft-launched FarmVille 3 - Animals, the latest entry in the popular social farming sim series.

Similar to the past iterations, the new game sees players trying to restore a farm to its once former glory while dealing with whatever Mother Nature throws their way.

Players can build the land in the design choice of their liking, alongside breeding a number of animals such as pigs, cows and more.

Helsinki studio debut

This is the first title from Zynga’s Helsinki studio, which was opened in December 2016. This was one of the first studios established under Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau when he took over the role.

Farm Ville 3 - Animals soft-launched on Android devices on July 19th, 2019 in the Philippines and Thailand.

Previous FarmVille entries include FarmVille 2: Country Escape, FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape and FarmVille: Harvest Swap.

The original FarmVille launched back in 2009 on Facebook and was considered a major property for Zynga during its browser gaming heyday.