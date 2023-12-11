Peak Games explores match-3 genre with new title Star Match

Zynga-owned Peak Games is expanding from its blast game genre roots with the newly soft-launched match-3 title Star Match.

Players are tasked with completing puzzles and decorating movie sets as they progress. Artwork on the App Store page shows the game riffing off famous movies such as Indiana Jones and Titanic.

According to AppMagic data, the title entered soft launch on the App store in Turkey on December 6th.

Peak Games already has another title utilising the same IP in soft launch: Star Blast, which features similar artwork, themes and progression, but with a focus on blast puzzle gameplay.

That title was soft-launched on December 3rd, 2021 and is available in countries such as the UK, Canada, India, Philippines and Turkey.

Mixing it up

While Peak is most famous for its blast games, its last two titles have been match-3-based. As well as Star Match, the developer also launched match 3D game Match Factory globally on November 7, 2023. The title is only available on the App Store.

According to AppMagic data, Match Factory has generated $2.5 million since its official release.

For comparison, during the same period, its flagship titles Toon Blast and Toy Blast have generated $32.2 million and $10.5 million, respectively, in gross player spending on the App Store and Google Play.

Match 3D

Peak Games isn’t the only puzzle games developer exploring new genres. King recently soft-launched Candy Crush 3D in Malaysia on Google Play.

The title represents a departure from the classic match-3 design used in previous titles in the series, which has seen diminishing, though still lucrative, returns with each new release.