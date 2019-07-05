PGC Hong Kong: ENCE esports CEO Mika Kuusisto to speak about the future of competitive play

Mika heads Applifier’s Business Development for Europe and has spend his career on mobile games & apps discovery and distribution. At Applifier he helps developers to monetise their games with Everyplay gameplay recording and sharing solution.

Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 will take place on July 17th to 18th. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

Today we're speaking to ENCE Esports CEO and co-founder Mika Kuusisto, ahead of his panel appearance discussing the future of the esports.

Formerly Kuusisto was the chief revenue officer at Slovenian mobile games developer Outfit7. Before this, he acted as the lead the global business development for Unity advertisements.

He possesses over 15 years of experience, starting in 2002 and has helped grow technology companies, while advising several tech start-ups on growth strategies.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Mika Kuusisto: ENCE is a multi-team esports organisation competing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (ranked third in the world), Playerunknown's Battlegrounds (winner of the European pro league) and StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty where we held the title of world champions.

What does your role entail?

The role sees me looking after all commercial, marketing and content activities across the bulk of operations in the company.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I have been an active video game enthusiast all of my life, falling in love with the genre as a young kid. It was never a question of what would be the dream industry to work in. It was a case of making it a reality, which thankfully I did.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Playing games is a must. The games industry is fun, open but also very authentic. If you do not have a pure interest and passion for the genre, then this is simply not the industry for you.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Looking into esports specifically, I truly am astonished at the pace as to which the industry is crossing over into mainstream entertainment and people’s every day lives. This is a very similar development that we have seen with mobile games over the last decade.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Esports will gain more traction than anticipated with the fan growth exceeding expectations in every aspect.

Esports will be completely part of the mainstream in the next 12 months, therefore will receive more interest, more capital and more game publishers entering the industry.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The number of passion projects being made is overwhelmingly large these days. It seems bigger than any other form of entertainment, which is super exciting and enriching to be a part of.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Apart from the obvious of delving into everything related to esports, I’m looking forward to catching up with industry friends. Furthermore, I am excited to learn about see what The Growth Track offers and hoping to pick up some new tips.

