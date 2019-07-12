Interview

PGC Hong Kong: Dark Horse Digital director Jason Frazer on how to apply knowledge from one field to another successfully

By , Staff Writer

Today we're speaking to Dark Horse Digital founder and director Jason Frazer, ahead of his talk on ‘Success Bi Design: How we embraced what we knew (in a field we didn’t) to achieve success’.

Alongside his role at Dark Horse Digital, Frazer is a proud member of the Brisbane International Game Development Association and is has extensive knowledge in training and e-Learning. After launching the multiplayer title BamBoozal, the company recently followed up the project with a single-player card game named Bam on Google Play.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Dark Horse Digital is a two person, bootstrapped Australasian start-up founded in 2013 by myself and Gail Penney. We make games delivered on smartphones, tablets and other connected devices.

What does your role entail?

I am the project manager and the ‘hustler' of our team. As director of the firm, the role is constantly busy but keeps me on my toes. Every day is a new challenge.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I love the games we make. More importantly, I love how it helped connect myself and friends even though we are all spread out across the globe. Recreating that feeling for others is what drives me.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Be open to learning, know what you want, create work you're passionate about and embrace your strengths. Everything else can be learned or outsourced.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

From down at the coalface, it's been a tough slog. Oversaturation has created a number of challenges, however like any industry, hard work and perseverance tends to bring its rewards.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I'd like to think there would be a move away from hyper-casual, one-click games to a more social-type experience but with the popularity of the genre ever-rising, this seems unlikely.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Technology has moved on considerably, with everything becoming smaller but much more powerful. Mobile games have been accepted into the games industry, now standing toe-to-toe with PC and console.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm looking forward to the opportunity to present our story to others and help them learn from our experiences, as well as meet those that can help our company grow.

