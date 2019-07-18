Zynga India moves to new studio in Bangalore

Zynga is moving its India studio into a larger space situated near MG Road, Bangalore.
The need for a bigger office comes as the team continues to expand and is actively seeking to bring more developers into the studio.
The company is currently hiring for multiple roles across a range of departments from engineering, project management and game design to art, animation, audio, production, content services and marketing.
Zynga’s India studio focuses on the development of multiple mobile and web titles. These include Draw Something, Empires & Allies and the FarmVille series.
“Bengaluru is a central hub for game development with talented professionals who drive innovation,” said Zynga COO Matt Bromberg.
“It is also home to passionate gamers who love to play and build great products. Harnessing this combined passion and talent will further fuel the studio and Zynga as a key development leader in India.”
