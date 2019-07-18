Job News

Zynga India moves to new studio in Bangalore

Zynga India moves to new studio in Bangalore
By , Staff Writer

Zynga is moving its India studio into a larger space situated near MG Road, Bangalore.

The need for a bigger office comes as the team continues to expand and is actively seeking to bring more developers into the studio.

The company is currently hiring for multiple roles across a range of departments from engineering, project management and game design to art, animation, audio, production, content services and marketing.

Companies work

Zynga’s India studio focuses on the development of multiple mobile and web titles. These include Draw Something, Empires & Allies and the FarmVille series.

“Bengaluru is a central hub for game development with talented professionals who drive innovation,” said Zynga COO Matt Bromberg.

“It is also home to passionate gamers who love to play and build great products. Harnessing this combined passion and talent will further fuel the studio and Zynga as a key development leader in India.”


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Job News Aug 4th, 2016

Zynga swoops for EA exec Matthew Bromberg as its new Chief Operating Officer

News Sep 27th, 2016

Zynga hires ex-DeNA VP Doug Scott as its new CMO

News Nov 29th, 2018

Tencent, Zynga and Natural Motion set to speak at India Games Developer Conference 2018

News May 2nd, 2018

Mark Pincus’ decision to relinquish Zynga majority voting rights reflects “my confidence in the company”

News Feb 27th, 2018

Zynga targets burgeoning Indian mobile games market with Rangoli Rekha: Color Match release

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies