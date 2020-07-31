Job News

Sega president Kenji Matsubara resigns

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Kenji Matsubara, Sega president and chief publishing officer, has announced his resignation from the company.

In a notice on Sega Sammy's investor relations page, the company says that his departure is due to personal reasons. His last day at the company is today (Friday, July 31st.). 

Matsubara has been a Sega executive vice president since 2017 and was only given the role of chief publishing officer in April of this year.

He joined Sega back in 2014 as chief technology officer for Sega's Networks subsidiary. Before he was hired by the Sonic giant, Matsubara worked at rival Japanese publisher Koei Tecmo for nine years as president and CEO between 2001 and 2010, before taking the same role at the Japanese arm of Zynga.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

