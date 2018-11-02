Newzoo's drops 2018 global games industry revenue forecast by $3 billion

Research firm Newzoo has axed its prediction for the total amount of games revenue to be generated in 2018 from $137.9bn to $134.9bn.

The outfit says that this is largely due to the mobile games market, which is reportedly performing "significantly below" Newzoo's predictions for the year.

The China effect

The company reckons that off the back of China's regulation nonsense and an apparent lack of heavy hitters, this segment will generate $62.3bn in revenue - down $8bn from a forecasted $70.3bn.

If the sector reaches Newzoo's new predicted figure then mobile revenue will still be up by 12.8 per cent year-on-year, but it was predicted to be up almost 26 per cent.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.