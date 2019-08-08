News

The US will overtake China as world’s most lucrative games market this year

The US will overtake China as world’s most lucrative games market this year
By , Staff Writer

Revenue generated by the global games market will increase by 9.6 per cent to $152.1 billion in 2019, according to Newzoo.

According to the market intelligence firm, the US will become the world's number one games market in 2019, overtaking China by generating $36.9 billion. Over half of that will come from consoles, with the sector expected to grow 13.9 per cent to$18.5 billion.

Despite the freezing of licenses in China, Asia-Pacific remains the top region in the world for game revenue as it's expected to generate $72.2 billion, making up 47 per cent of the worldwide total.

North America is still the second-largest region by game revenue, with more than a quarter of the global games market at $39.6 billion, an increase of 11.7 per cent year-on-year.

Console surprise

The fastest-growing sector will be consoles, making it the second year in a row that consoles will outpace mobile growth. 2019 will see the platform grow 13.4 per cent year-on-year to $47.9 billion.

However, mobile remains the largest sector in 2019 with an expected year-on-year increase of 10.2 per cent, resulting in $68.5 billion in sales, making up 45 per cent of the global games market.

PC is both the slowest and smallest segment for 2019, with a four per cent year-on-year increase, generating $35.7 billion in revenue.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Nov 2nd, 2018

Newzoo's drops 2018 global games industry revenue forecast by $3 billion

Data & Research May 3rd, 2016

As the Chinese mobile game market matures fast, "abnormal" ad clicks become a problem

News Apr 21st, 2016

Mobile games revenue to hit $37 billion in 2016, overtaking PC

Data & Research Jul 14th, 2015

New Chinese report claims its Android gaming market will be worth $3.6 billion in 2015

Chart of the Week Apr 24th, 2015

$7.7 billion Chinese mobile game market to overtake US in 2016

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies