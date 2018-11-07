News

DENA partners with Tencent to launch mutli-billion dollar hit Arena of Valor in Japan

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 7th, 2018 partnership DeNA
Tencent 		Not disclosed
DENA partners with Tencent to launch mutli-billion dollar hit Arena of Valor in Japan
By , Senior Editor

Japanese developer DENA has partnered with Chinese publisher Tencent to launch hit mobile MOBA Arena of Valor in Japan.

DENA will be responsible for operational support, marketing and localisation. Pre-registrations have already opened for the title as of November 6th.

It’s possible the name ‘Arena of Valor’ will be changed to suit the local market. The game has a number of different titles around the world, including Honor of Kings (China) and Penta Storm (South Korea).

Revenue of kings

Just how popular the game will be in Japan remains to be seen. Recently in South Korea the title has performed as a top 100/top 50 grosser. The most popular market for Arena of Valor remains China, which drives the majority of its mutli-billion dollar revenue.

The news marks a continuation of DENA’s strategy to work with other games companies on their IP. It already has a deal with Nintendo that has resulted in the development of games such as Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Oct 19th, 2018

Arena of Valor 2018 International Championship sports a $600,000 prize pool

News Oct 19th, 2018

Tencent’s Westernised Arena of Valor takes $15m a year after launch

News Sep 18th, 2018

Tencent’s Honor of Kings rakes in over $3.5 billion in global revenue

Interview Sep 18th, 2018

From esports to Nintendo Switch: Tencent on its ambitions to grow Arena of Valor in the West

News Sep 5th, 2018

Tencent suspends Arena of Valor global CM following sexual harassment accusations

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.