DENA partners with Tencent to launch mutli-billion dollar hit Arena of Valor in Japan

Japanese developer DENA has partnered with Chinese publisher Tencent to launch hit mobile MOBA Arena of Valor in Japan.

DENA will be responsible for operational support, marketing and localisation. Pre-registrations have already opened for the title as of November 6th.

It’s possible the name ‘Arena of Valor’ will be changed to suit the local market. The game has a number of different titles around the world, including Honor of Kings (China) and Penta Storm (South Korea).

Revenue of kings

Just how popular the game will be in Japan remains to be seen. Recently in South Korea the title has performed as a top 100/top 50 grosser. The most popular market for Arena of Valor remains China, which drives the majority of its mutli-billion dollar revenue.

The news marks a continuation of DENA’s strategy to work with other games companies on their IP. It already has a deal with Nintendo that has resulted in the development of games such as Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.