Animoca raises $3.3 million and acquires German developer Stryking

Hong Kong-based, Australia-floated Animoca Brands is continuing its aggressive expansion into the blockchain sector with a new funding round.

It’s closed what it calls a “heavily oversubscribed” strategic capital raise of $3.3 million (A$4.6 million).

New deals

This was conducted at a share price of A$0.10 per share, which is a four per cent premium to the 30 day average for Animoca Brands’ share.

Investors also gain the option to buy one additional share per two shares owned at A$0.125 if they hold their shares for 15 months.

Animoca has also just announced a deal to acquire German developer Stryking in an all-share deal worth $1.1 million, with a performance earnout of up to $2.2 million dependent on future performance.

You can read the full story over on BlockchainGamer.biz.