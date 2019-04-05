News

Animoca raises $3.3 million and acquires German developer Stryking

April 5th, 2019 investment Animoca Brands $3.3m
Hong Kong-based, Australia-floated Animoca Brands is continuing its aggressive expansion into the blockchain sector with a new funding round.

It’s closed what it calls a “heavily oversubscribed” strategic capital raise of $3.3 million (A$4.6 million).

This was conducted at a share price of A$0.10 per share, which is a four per cent premium to the 30 day average for Animoca Brands’ share.

Investors also gain the option to buy one additional share per two shares owned at A$0.125 if they hold their shares for 15 months.

Animoca has also just announced a deal to acquire German developer Stryking in an all-share deal worth $1.1 million, with a performance earnout of up to $2.2 million dependent on future performance.

You can read the full story over on BlockchainGamer.biz.

 


Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

