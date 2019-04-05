Animoca raises $3.3 million and acquires German developer Stryking

Hong Kong-based, Australia-floated Animoca Brands is continuing its aggressive expansion into the blockchain sector with a new funding round.
It’s closed what it calls a “heavily oversubscribed” strategic capital raise of $3.3 million (A$4.6 million).
New deals
This was conducted at a share price of A$0.10 per share, which is a four per cent premium to the 30 day average for Animoca Brands’ share.
Investors also gain the option to buy one additional share per two shares owned at A$0.125 if they hold their shares for 15 months.
Animoca has also just announced a deal to acquire German developer Stryking in an all-share deal worth $1.1 million, with a performance earnout of up to $2.2 million dependent on future performance.
You can read the full story over on BlockchainGamer.biz.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?