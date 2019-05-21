News

Report: Nippon Ichi Software unable to pay staff following Disgaea RPG technical issues

By , Staff Writer

Japanese developer Nippon Ichi Software has been unable to pay staff wages following Disgaea RPG’s ongoing technical issues, according to a report.

Gamebiz.jp claims, as reported by Siliconera, that the company has applied for an MS Warrant Stock from the JASDAQ stock exchange, which is seen by traders as a final option for raising funds.

This means that the Nippon Ichi will look to sell off shares at a lower than normal price to recoup the money lost through the game’s development, with priority given to employee salaries. It’s assumed through this action that staff haven’t been paid as yet.

Companies can make this move numerous times before having to declare bankruptcy or close. This is the first time Nippon Ichi has opted for the warrant.

Stock nosedive

The firm’s stock first nosedived after Disgaea RPG’s troubled launch on mobile back in March, when the game was taken down for emergency maintenance within the first 24 hours.

Due to the severe issues, the game went offline once more in April for further maintenance and has yet to return.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

