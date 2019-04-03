Nippon Ichi Software stock nosedives after Disgaea RPG suffers maintenance woes after launch

Japanese developer Nippon Ichi Software has seen its stock heavily drop after mobile title Disgaea RPG suffered maintenance delays within 24 hours of release.
As reported by Siliconera, Disgaea RPG’s launch on March 19th on iOS and Android in Japan was marred by severe issues within the first 24 hours causing the developer to pull the game down for emergency maintenance.
Problems were cited as an excessive amount of oversea logins causing server errors. The game briefly came back online on March 30th, however went back down after a few hours.
Further issues
Originally Nippon promised Disgaea would return before the end of the month but further issues have prevented this.
Nippon Ichi Software’s stock has been in free fall ever since Disagea failed to recover.
On March 29th the stock dropped from ¥1,963 ($17.62) to ¥1,683 ($15.11) equalling to a 14.26 per cent drop over two days. Now as of April 3rd, the stock has nosedived to ¥1,476 ($13.25), marking a 24.81 per cent fall since March 29th.
