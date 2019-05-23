For the first time since launch Lineage 2 is no longer Netmarble’s biggest sales driver

Sales for South Korean publisher Netmarble fell 5.9 per cent year-on-year to $424.6 million in Q1 2019.

Overseas revenue accounted for 60 per cent, $255.9m, of total sales. Net profit meanwhile decreased by 46.4 per cent from the same period last year to $37.6 million. This was up 189.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter however.

The declines can in part be put down to falling revenue from billion-dollar hit Lineage 2 Revolution and the lack of any new launches during the quarter.

Sales drivers

For the first time since launch, Lineage 2 Revolution was not the company’s biggest sales driver. Instead, Blade & Soul Revolution, released in December 2018, made up 16 per cent of the company’s overall game revenue, compared to Lineage 2’s 15 per cent.

For some perspective, back in Q2 2017 Lineage 2 Revolution accounted for 37 per cent of the company’s revenue, ahead of Marvel Contest of Champions (13 per cent).

As for how Netmarble’s other titles performed in Q1 2019, Marvel Contest of Champions made up 15 per cent of revenue, Cookie Jam seven per cent, Marvel Future Fight six per cent, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery five per cent, Seven Knights four per cent and Everybody’s Marble four per cent. “Other” titles made up the remaining 28 per cent.

Q1 2019 game sales by proportion of revenue

Future plans

Netmarble also recently release King of Fighters Allstar in South Korea on May 9th - outside the reporting period for Q1. The game has quickly become one of the top three grossing games in the country, peaking at the number one spot, according to App Annie data. It's set to launch in North America later this year.

In the more short-term future, Netmarble aims to launch The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Yokai Watch: Medal Wars and BTS World in Q2.

Ahead of release in South Korea and Japan, The Seven Deadly Sins has picked up more than five million pre-registrations.

Japan-bound Yokai Watch meanwhile has generated two million pre-registrations.

